Pride month kicked off in Southern Tier with back-to-back events in Elmira, Corning
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Back-to-back events in Corning showcased Pride month celebrations in the Southern Tier.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News
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Back-to-back events in Corning showcased Pride month celebrations in the Southern Tier.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News
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Pride month in the Southern Tier kicked off with the 4th Annual Pride Festival in Elmira.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News
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Back-to-back events in Corning showcased Pride month celebrations in the Southern Tier.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News
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Back-to-back events in Corning showcased Pride month celebrations in the Southern Tier.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News
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Back-to-back events in Corning showcased Pride month celebrations in the Southern Tier.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News
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Pride month in the Southern Tier kicked off with the 4th Annual Pride Festival in Elmira.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News
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Pride month in the Southern Tier kicked off with the 4th Annual Pride Festival in Elmira.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News
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Pride month in the Southern Tier kicked off with the 4th Annual Pride Festival in Elmira.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News
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Pride month in the Southern Tier kicked off with the 4th Annual Pride Festival in Elmira.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News
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Pride month in the Southern Tier kicked off with the 4th Annual Pride Festival in Elmira.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News
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Pride month in the Southern Tier kicked off with the 4th Annual Pride Festival in Elmira.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News
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Pride month in the Southern Tier kicked off with the 4th Annual Pride Festival in Elmira.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News
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Pride month in the Southern Tier kicked off with the 4th Annual Pride Festival in Elmira.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News
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Pride month in the Southern Tier kicked off with the 4th Annual Pride Festival in Elmira.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News
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Pride month in the Southern Tier kicked off with the 4th Annual Pride Festival in Elmira.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News
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Back-to-back events in Corning showcased Pride month celebrations in the Southern Tier.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News
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Back-to-back events in Corning showcased Pride month celebrations in the Southern Tier.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News
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Back-to-back events in Corning showcased Pride month celebrations in the Southern Tier.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News
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Pride month in the Southern Tier kicked off with the 4th Annual Pride Festival in Elmira.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News
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Back-to-back events in Corning showcased Pride month celebrations in the Southern Tier.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News
Pride month kicked off in the Southern Tier with back-to-back events.
The fourth annual Elmira Pride Festival at Wisner Park took place on June 6 and was hosted by the Park Church.
On June 12-13, Southern Finger Lakes Pride (SoFLX) hosted its seventh annual Pride event in downtown Corning.
Both events included local vendors and performing artists from actors and musicians to dance teams, and drag queens and kings.
Advocacy groups, nonprofit organizations and local agencies that provide supportive services in the Corning-Elmira areas joined the festivities as well.