More choice for voters in June primaries for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben counties

Federal, state and local Democratic and Republican candidates are on the ballots for New York’s primary elections this year.

New York’s 24th Congressional District (NY-24) has two Democratic candidates on the ballot: Alissa Ellman and Diana Kastenbaum .

The primary winner will go up against incumbent Republican Claudia Tenney in November.

According to Tenney’s congressional website , the district covers Wayne, Oswego, Seneca, Yates, Livingston, Orleans, Wyoming, and Genesee counties. It includes parts of Niagara, Ontario, Jefferson, Steuben, Schuyler and Cayuga counties.

In New York’s 23rd Congressional District (NY-23), candidates Kevin Stocker and Aaron Geis are vying for the Democratic nomination. The winner of this primary will face incumbent Republican Nick Langworthy in the general elections.

There are nine counties represented in the 23rd district: Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung and Tioga. The district also covers parts of Schuyler Steuben, Niagara and Erie counties.

Three Democratic candidates are running for New York state comptroller: incumbent Tom DiNapoli and challengers Drew Warshaw and Raj Goyle .

Chemung County’s local elections include five Republican primary races.

Incumbents in Chemung County Legislator Districts 1, 3 and 6 each have challengers.

Lawana Morse is being challenged by Brent Tarntino. District 1 serves the towns of Catlin and Veteran.

Tom Sweet’s challenger in District 3 is Donald Zeigler. The district represents the town of Horseheads and the village of Horseheads.

Joseph Donovan is on the ballot with challenger Kyle Wieder for the District 6 seat, which represents the towns of Baldwin, Chemung, Erin, and Van Etten.

District 5 has two newcomers vying for the legislator seat: Kenneth Miller and Nicole M. Elston .

Currently, Republican Mark Margeson holds the District 5 legislator seat.

Margeson is running for the county executive position against incumbent Republican Chris Moss .

Steuben County has five Republican challengers for local town elections.

Incumbent Town Supervisor Norman Maynard is being challenged by Jeffrey Horton for the position in the town of Campbell .

The town of Corning’s incumbent Town Justice Wendalyn VanZile is up against Randy Dye for the position.

Two newcomers, Alisa Troccia and Heather Ford, are vying for one open town council seat in the town of Erwin .

Town supervisor and superintendent of highways are on the ballot in the town of Lindley ’s primary elections. Incumbent Roger Reep is being challenged by Patrick Clark for town supervisor.

Carlos Plumley and Dylan Hill are both seeking the superintendent of highways position for the town.

In the town of Rathbone , incumbent Mary Catherine Cole is up against challenger Kevin Clark for one town council seat.

There are only Democratic primaries for congressional seats and New York state comptroller in Schuyler County ’s primary elections.

Early voting is happening now through June 21. Primary elections day is Tuesday, June 23.

Check local boards of elections for polling sites, times and sample ballots.