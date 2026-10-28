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WSKG 89.3 FM and WSKG TV will experience temporary outages on Wednesday, October 28th for routine maintenance to our broadcast tower. This outage will affect the Binghamton area. WSKG FM and WSKG TV are still available streaming at wskg.org, or on the WSKG app. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Broome County website still offline after almost a week

WSKG | By Celia Clarke
Published October 28, 2026 at 5:13 PM EDT
WSKG News
Screenshot of Broome County official website, Oct. 28 2026.

Broome County’s official website remains offline as of Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.

It has been almost a week since WSKG noticed the problem on Thursday and confirmed it on Friday.

Some parts of the county legislature pages are accessible and the Board of Elections has a separate website that is still functioning.

In a statement sent out last Friday and is now on the county’s main webpage, County Executive Jason Garnar said the website was intentionally taken down as a “precautionary measure” while county IT staff work on a vulnerability in the software language called PHP.

Last Wednesday, the FBI warned of a vulnerability in the programming language, which is used by 70 percent of websites across the world.

The creators of the software program, the PHP Foundation, released patches on October 21.

WSKG asked the FBI on Friday if the outage was the result of a cyberattack of any kind. The agency replied “We decline to comment.”

The county did not respond to WSKG’s request for an update on Monday.
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Local News broome countyPHP vulnerability
Celia Clarke
See stories by Celia Clarke
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