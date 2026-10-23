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Key dates and information to help you cast your ballot this election season

WSKG | By Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo
Published October 23, 2026 at 6:46 PM EDT
Election Day is Nov. 3. Early voting starts Oct. 24.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo
/
WSKG News
Election Day is Nov. 3. Early voting starts Oct. 24.

With Election Day less than two weeks away and early voting beginning Oct. 24, here are some key dates and information to help you prepare to cast your ballot in the Southern Tier.

Key election dates: 

Oct. 24 - Nov. 1: Early voting

Oct. 24: Last day to register or request ballot by mail or online

Nov. 2: Deadline to apply in-person for ballot

Nov. 3: Election Day

Request a ballot
Accessible ballot

Find your polling place and information about early voting: 
Local News
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo
See stories by Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo