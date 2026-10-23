Key dates and information to help you cast your ballot this election season
With Election Day less than two weeks away and early voting beginning Oct. 24, here are some key dates and information to help you prepare to cast your ballot in the Southern Tier.
Key election dates:
Oct. 24 - Nov. 1: Early voting
Oct. 24: Last day to register or request ballot by mail or online
Nov. 2: Deadline to apply in-person for ballot
Nov. 3: Election Day
Request a ballot
Accessible ballot
Find your polling place and information about early voting:
- New York State Board of Elections polling site lookup
- Steuben County
- Chemung County
- Schuyler County
- Broome County
- Tioga County
- Tompkins County
- Delaware County
- Chenango County
- Cortland County
- Otsego County