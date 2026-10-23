Key dates and information to help you cast your ballot this election season

With Election Day less than two weeks away and early voting beginning Oct. 24, here are some key dates and information to help you prepare to cast your ballot in the Southern Tier.

Oct. 24 - Nov. 1: Early voting

Oct. 24: Last day to register or request ballot by mail or online

Nov. 2: Deadline to apply in-person for ballot

Nov. 3: Election Day

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