Wilde Wit Takes Center Stage in The Importance of Being Earnest

Oscar Wilde's beloved comedy The Importance of Being Earnest returns to the stage this month as Theatre Incognita presents a new production directed by Ross Haarstad. Filled with razor-sharp dialogue, mistaken identities, and unforgettable one-liners, the classic comedy remains as fresh and funny as ever.

Haarstad, who also appears in the production as the Rev. Chasuble, says his admiration for Wilde's masterpiece goes back many years.

"I've loved this play for a long time," Haarstad said. "I did two concert stagings of it years ago as a fundraiser, and this time I get to bring together actors I've worked with several times who are very fond of wit and text. Like Shakespeare, it's all about looking closely at the language to make sure we're not only delivering the jokes, but getting the meaning across. Oscar Wilde is just brilliant, and it's a lot of people's favorite comedy."One of the play's enduring appeals is its parade of memorable quotations. Haarstad admits it's difficult to choose a favorite, but Lady Bracknell's interrogation of Jack Worthing tops his list.

"The whole interview is just delicious," he said. "She asks Jack if he smokes, and when he admits that he does, she replies, 'I'm glad to hear it. A man should always have an occupation of some kind.' Then she criticizes the fashionable side of the street where he lives, and when Jack asks, 'Do you mean the fashion or the side?' she answers, 'Both, if necessary.' And of course, there's the famous handbag scene."The production also introduces audiences to one of Wilde's most famous inventions: "Bunburying."

"Bunbury is Algernon's imaginary invalid friend," Harstad explained. "Whenever Algernon wants to escape social obligations, he claims Bunbury is ill and needs him. It's his excuse to disappear into the country whenever he likes."Haarstad says he has assembled a cast well suited to Wilde's sparkling dialogue.

"Karen Veaner and I have been circling this play for ages," he said. "She's a wonderful Lady Bracknell and has played several memorable roles for me over the years. Elizabeth Livesay is Miss Prism, Lindsey Cahoon plays Gwendolen, Rebecca Rivera is Cecily, Daniel Menendez is Jack, Casey Silidjian is Algernon, Griffin Brahler plays both of the servants, and I'll be playing the Rev. Chasuble. It's a terrific group of actors."Theatre Incognita presents The Importance of Being Earnest August 7–16 at the Kitchen Theatre, 417 West State Street in Ithaca. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., Thursday, August 13, at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit Kitchentheatre.org