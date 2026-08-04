From opera stages to ancient songs: Gocha Abuladze brings Georgia's musical heritage to Stamford." Ad

Internationally acclaimed Georgian baritone Gocha Abuladze will introduce audiences to the rich traditions of Georgian classical vocal music in a special concert presented by the Friends of Music of Stamford.

For Abuladze, the performance is more than a recital — it is an opportunity to share the history and culture of his homeland with American audiences.

"Georgia is a very small country, but we have a very rich culture," he said. "Georgian folk music is unique in the world."

His love of Georgian music began in childhood during one of the most difficult periods in his country's history.

"When I was young, we lived through a very difficult time," Abuladze recalled. "There was war, no electricity, and a lot of cold and hardship. During that time, my parents organized small concerts at home. Singing made us happy. My mother wanted us to forget, even for a short time, the pain and difficulty of the war."

Although Abuladze has gone on to perform 25 leading operatic roles in many of the world's great opera houses, introducing Georgian music abroad remains especially meaningful.

"When I have the chance to introduce Georgian music to an international audience, it makes me especially proud," he said. "This is the fifth concert in this project, and we are planning many more concerts in different states across America to share Georgian classical music."

The 90-minute program includes works by many of Georgia's best-known composers, among them Giya Kancheli, Zacharia Paliashvili, and Rezo Lagidze, along with traditional Georgian folk songs.

Abuladze spoke warmly of Kancheli, whose music holds a special place in his heart.

"I knew him personally," he said. "I met him several times in Berlin, and once I even had the honor of singing for him. His kindness and warmth still give me strength today. He is a true legend, recognized all over the world."

Among the selections is Kancheli's patriotic song Hooray, My Fellows, Hooray!, a work Abuladze says is beloved throughout Georgia.

He will also perform four arias by Zacharia Paliashvili, considered the father of Georgian national opera, as well as songs by Rezo Lagidze.

One of the most unusual works on the program is an ancient unaccompanied folk song that Abuladze learned from his legendary teacher, Anzor Erkomaishvili.

"My teacher told me that maybe this song was sung before Jesus," Abuladze said. "It is very, very old and very emotional."

The concert is designed as an introduction to Georgian musical traditions.

"Many of the songs are about love, and many are patriotic," he said. "Together, they tell the story of our country and our culture."

Joining him is pianist Ana Gligvashvili, whom Abuladze has admired since his student days.

"I remember hearing her performance when I was studying in Tbilisi," he said. "I was very impressed. Many years have passed since then, and now we finally have the opportunity to meet on stage for the first time and bring joy to our audience together."

Abuladze also reflected on one of the defining moments of his operatic career: working with legendary Italian director Franco Zeffirelli on a production of Pagliacci in Verona.

"I was shaking," he recalled after learning he would sing the role of Tonio in Zeffirelli's production. "When rehearsals began, we received an incredible surprise. Franco Zeffirelli himself would lead the rehearsals."

Despite the director's legendary status, Abuladze said Zeffirelli immediately put the cast at ease.

"He was very kind and friendly to every singer," he said. "In just a few minutes, he made us feel comfortable with his warm, friendly, and almost childlike personality."

Abuladze still treasures the score Zeffirelli signed for him following the production.

"He wrote, 'When I watch and listen to you on stage, I feel sorry that I have never been to Georgia.' Those words remain in my soul and in my heart forever."

The Friends of Music of Stamford will present Gocha Abuladze in a concert of Georgian classical vocal music on Sunday, August 16, at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main Street, Stamford, New York. Admission information and additional details are available at Friends of Music of Stamford.