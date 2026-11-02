Binghamton Philharmonic finds common ground between Beethoven and Copland

The Binghamton Philharmonic brings together two musical worlds in its upcoming concert, “Simple Gifts, Sacred Praise,” featuring Beethoven’s Mass in C Major and Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring. Music director Maestro Daniel Hege says the pairing reveals unexpected connections between the works, including their shared appreciation for nature and their contrasting musical colors.

Although Beethoven’s Mass is a sacred choral work and Copland’s ballet score evokes the American frontier, Hege sees a common thread linking the composers.

“Beethoven had a great affinity for nature, and he writes about it,” Hege said, noting that the Mass in C Major was composed around the same time as Beethoven’s Sixth Symphony, the Pastoral.

Hege believes the works complement each other particularly well, offering audiences a variety of musical experiences.

“There are such intimate moments within the Mass, but also very intimate moments within Copland’s score, and also very spirited and outward moments in both,” he said. “I think they just complement each other so nicely.”

The concert will feature the Philharmonic alongside the Southern Tier Singers Collective and members of the Binghamton University Chamber Singers. The Beethoven Mass will include four soloists from the Curtis Institute of Music’s management program: soprano Sarah Fleiss, countertenor Samuel Higgins, tenor Landry Allen and baritone Patrick Wilhelm.

Hege said he is especially pleased to have Higgins singing the alto part, traditionally performed by a female singer.

The concert also offers a familiar favorite in Appalachian Spring, although Hege points out that Copland initially had a different title in mind. The work was commissioned by Elizabeth Sprague Coolidge in collaboration with choreographer Martha Graham, and Copland originally called it “Ballet for Martha.”

It was Graham who ultimately suggested the title Appalachian Spring.

“Sometimes composers have difficulty naming their works,” Hege said. “They have not so much difficulty writing their works, but when they have to title it something, sometimes they want to defer a little bit to someone else.”

Hege said Graham’s suggestion proved particularly apt. “It just fits so well.”

Audiences will also have opportunities to hear Hege discuss the music in greater depth before the concert. He will give lectures at Good Shepherd Village and Riverside Towers on Wednesday, November 11, and at the Artisan Gallery on State Street on Thursday, November 12. The Philharmonic’s usual pre-concert talk will not take place this time because the room is needed for the chorus to warm up.

The Philharmonic is also continuing its community outreach, offering free admission to students 17 and younger when accompanied by an adult. In addition, nurses can request complimentary tickets through the Philharmonic’s website, thanks to contributions from donors.

The Binghamton Philharmonic presents “Simple Gifts, Sacred Praise” Saturday, November 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Forum, 236 Washington Street in downtown Binghamton. For tickets and information, visit binghamtonphilharmonic.org.