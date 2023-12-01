Members' Choice Programs Announced For This Weekend - Saturday & Sunday, December 2 & 3
The following programs will air this weekend on WSKG-HD and on the WSKG Livestream.
Saturday, December 2, 2023
06:00 am - Doo Wop, Pop and Soul Generations (My Music)
08:30 am - Aging Backwards 4: The Miracle of Flexibility with Miranda Esmonde-White
09:30 am - Lawrence Welk Holiday Special: Great Moments and Memories
12:00 pm - The American Buffalo #101 Blood Memory
02:30 pm - The American Buffalo #102 Into The Storm
05:00 pm - PBS Newshour Weekend
05:30 pm - Moments to Remember (My Music Presents)
08:00 pm - Steve & Eydie: Memories of My Mom and Dad (My Music Presents)
10:00 pm - The Highwaymen Live at Nassau Coliseum
11:30 pm - Neil Diamond: Thank You Australia
Sunday, December 3, 2023
09:00 am - England Made with Love
10:30 am - Steve & Eydie: Memories of My Mom and Dad (My Music Presents)
12:30 pm - Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium
02:30 pm - Lawrence Welk Holiday Special: Great Moments and Memories
05:00 pm - PBS Newshour Weekend
05:30 pm - Best of the Joy of Painting: Special Edition
06:30 pm - Expressions: Songs for the Season
07:00 pm - Farewell Doc Martin
08:00 pm - Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen Part 1 Cat Among The Pigeons
9:30 pm - Rick Steves European Christmas
11:30 pm - The World of Wisdom & Wonder
