Empire Saxophone Quartet To Appear on Expressions

WSKG | By Andrew Pioch
Published March 9, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST
Empire_Saxophone_Web_One.jpg
The Empire Saxophone Quartet Performing at WSKG Studios

New episode features dynamic performance from a long running horn ensemble

Expressions presents a new episode featuring The Empire Saxophone Quartet. This long running horn ensemble has been delighting audiences with their technical proficiency and musical diversity for over 30 years.

This performance was recorded in the Summer of 2022 and features Dan Miller on soprano saxophone, Crystal Fisher on alto saxophone, Nicole Mushalla on baritone saxophone and original founding member April Lucas playing tenor sax. For this performance, their sound is rounded out by percussionist Dan Fabricius.

Songs featured in the half hour episode include "Fly Me To The Moon", "That's A Plenty" and a medley of songs from composer George M. Cohan.

Check out this short preview of the group's performance of "The Americana Suite" and check out the premiere on WSKG-TV...Friday, March 10th at 8:30 P.M and streaming live on wskg.org

Andrew Pioch
Andrew has been a part of the Expressions team since the program premiered in 2007
