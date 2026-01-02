Milk Street: Romanian Musaca (Ep 915)

Romanian Musaca

Start to finish: 3 hours (1½ hours active)

Makes six 6-inch naan

INGREDIENTS

14½-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes

1½ pounds russet potatoes, peeled and sliced ⅛ inch thick

1 tablespoon white vinegar

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 tablespoon neutral oil

2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped

3 medium garlic cloves, minced

1 pound ground pork

2½ teaspoons smoked paprika, divided

8-ounce container crème fraîche

2 large eggs

¼ cup plain dried breadcrumbs

4 ounces Manchego cheese or sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (2 cups)

Cornichons, to serve

Pickled sweet peppers, to serve

Heat the oven to 350°F with a rack in the middle position. Using a blender, puree the tomatoes with juices until smooth; set aside. In a large saucepan, combine the potatoes, vinegar, 2 teaspoons salt and enough water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a simmer over medium-high and cook until tender but still hold their shape, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain and set aside.

In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onions, garlic, ¾ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper; cook, stirring, until softened and lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the pork and cook, breaking it up, until beginning to brown at the edges, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the tomatoes and 1½ teaspoons paprika; cook, stirring, until thickened, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat, then taste and season with salt and pepper.

In a small bowl, whisk together the crème fraîche, eggs and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs evenly over an 8-inch square baking dish. Layer in one-third of the potato slices, shingling. Top with half of the tomato-pork sauce. Layer in half of the remaining potatoes, then top with the remaining sauce. Layer on the remaining potatoes. Pour the crème fraîche mixture evenly over the top, then sprinkle with the cheese, followed by the remaining 1 teaspoon paprika.

Place the dish on a rimmed baking sheet and bake until bubbling and golden brown, 40 to 45 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 20 minutes. Cut into pieces for serving. Serve warm or at room temperature with cornichons and pickled peppers.

Check out more recipes from the episode here.