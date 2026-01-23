Milk Street: Ribolita — Tuscan White Bean and Vegetable Soup (Ep. 917)

Ribolita (Tuscan White Bean and Vegetable Soup)

Start to finish: 1½ hours (1 hour active)

Servings: 6 to 8

INGREDIENTS

3 cups cooked cannellini beans (p. TK), plus ¾ cup cooking liquid, or two 15½-ounce cans cannellini beans, ¾ cup liquid reserved, then drained

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more to serve

4 ounces pancetta, chopped

1 large leek, white and light green parts halved lengthwise, then sliced crosswise, rinsed and drained well

2 medium carrots, peeled and halved lengthwise, sliced into ¼-inch half-moons

1 medium celery stalk, cut into ¼-inch pieces

2 medium garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup tomato paste

Two 4-inch thyme sprigs

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 pound savoy or green cabbage, cored and sliced about ½ inch thick

1 medium bunch (about 8 ounces) lacinato kale, stemmed, leaves sliced about ½ inch thick

4 ounces country-style bread, cut or torn into bite-size pieces (about 3 cups)

In a blender, combine 1 cup beans and their liquid. Puree until smooth, about 30 seconds. Set aside. In a large Dutch oven over medium, combine 1 tablespoon of the oil and the pancetta. Cook, stirring, until browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the leek, carrots, celery and garlic; cook, stirring, until the vegetables are softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste, thyme and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper; cook, stirring, until the paste sticks to the bottom of the pot, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add 8 cups water and the bean puree; scrape up any browned bits. Stir in the cabbage and kale, then bring to a simmer over medium-high. Cover, reduce to low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the greens are tender, 40 to 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the oven to 375°F with a rack in the middle position. Arrange the bread on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Toss until the bread is evenly coated, then bake until browned and crisp, about 10 minutes, stirring once about halfway through. Remove from the oven.

When the greens are fully tender, stir in the remaining beans. Cook, uncovered and stirring occasionally, for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove and discard the thyme, then taste and season with salt and pepper. Divide the bread among individual bowls, then ladle in the soup. Alternatively, ladle the soup into bowls, then garnish with the bread. Drizzle with additional oil.

—Adapted by Rose Hattabaugh

