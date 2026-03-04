Cook's Country: Brunch Burgers (Ep 1707)

Brunch Burgers

SERVES 4

INGREDIENTS:

EVERYTHING BAGEL-SEASONED BUNS

4 brioche hamburger buns

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 1⁄2 teaspoons everything bagel seasoning

BRUNCH BURGERS

1⁄2 cup mayonnaise

1–1 1⁄2 tablespoons minced canned chipotle chile in adobo sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon maple syrup (optional)

3⁄4 teaspoon pepper, divided 1 pound 85 percent lean ground beef

8 ounces bulk breakfast sausage

4 slices thick-cut bacon, halved crosswise

1⁄4 teaspoon plus pinch table salt, divided

4 slices cheddar cheese (4 ounces)

4 large eggs

DIRECTIONS:

1. FOR THE EVERYTHING BAGEL-SEASONED BUNS: Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Arrange

buns on rimmed baking sheet. Brush tops of buns with egg (you needn’t use all of it) and sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning.

2. Bake until egg is dry and set, about 5 minutes. Serve.

3. FOR THE BRUNCH BURGERS: Combine mayonnaise; chipotle; Worcestershire; maple syrup, if using; and 1⁄2 teaspoon pepper in bowl. Set aside.

4. Combine ground beef and sausage in large bowl and knead with your hands until roughly combined. Divide meat mixture into 4 equal portions, then shape each portion into 4 1⁄2-inch-wide patty. Using your fingertips, press center of each patty to create slight divot. (Patties can be covered with plastic wrap and refrigerated for up to 24 hours.)

5. Cook bacon in 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat, flipping occasionally, until crispy, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer bacon to paper towel–lined plate. Pour off and reserve all but 1 teaspoon fat from skillet.

6. Heat fat left in skillet over medium-high heat until just smoking. Sprinkle patties with 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper. Transfer patties to skillet and cook until well browned on first side, 4 to 6 minutes. Flip patties, top with cheddar, and reduce heat to medium-low. Continue to cook until browned on second side and meat registers 160 degrees, 5 to 7 minutes longer.

7. Transfer burgers to second paper towel–lined plate. Pour off fat from skillet. Wipe skillet clean with paper towels.

8. Crack eggs into 2 small bowls (2 eggs per bowl) and sprinkle with remaining pinch salt. Add 1 tablespoon reserved bacon fat to now-empty skillet and heat over medium-high heat until shimmering. Swirl to coat skillet with fat, then, working quickly, pour 1 bowl of eggs in 1 side of skillet and second bowl of eggs in other side. Cover and cook for 1 minute. Remove skillet from heat and let sit, covered, for 15 to 45 seconds for runny yolks (white around edge of yolk will be barely opaque), 45 to 60 seconds for soft but set yolks, or about 2 minutes for medium-set yolks.

9. Spread mayonnaise mixture on cut sides of buns. Place burgers on bun bottoms, then top with bacon, eggs, and bun tops. Serve.

Notes: EVERYTHING BAGEL-SEASONED BUNS: You can use store-bought everything bagel seasoning, or you can make your own; to do so, combine 1⁄2 teaspoon each of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried minced garlic, dried onion flakes, and kosher salt.

BRUNCH BURGERS: If you’re spice averse, use less chipotle chile. We like the sweetness that maple syrup adds to the sauce, but you can omit it for a more savory flavor. You can use 80 percent lean ground beef here, but the burgers will exude more fat while they cook. We like to serve these burgers as is, but they’re also good topped with your favorite burger fixings (such as lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, or sautéed onions) or thinly sliced apples.

Recipes provided by Cook's Country; used with permission.

