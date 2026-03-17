America's Test Kitchen: Glazed Boneless Beef Short Ribs (Ep 2601)

Glazed Boneless Beef Short Ribs

SERVES 6-8

TIME: 4 1⁄2 to 5 hours, plus 12 hours chilling.

INGREDIENTS:

4 pounds boneless beef short ribs, trimmed

4 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons pepper

2 cups beef broth

2 cups dry red wine

3 tablespoons packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons white miso

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 large onion, halved and sliced thin

2 carrots, peeled and sliced 1⁄4 inch thick

6 sprigs fresh thyme

1⁄3 cup balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons molasses

2 1⁄2 teaspoons cornstarch

2 teaspoons water

1 1⁄2 teaspoons hot sauce

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley or chives

DIRECTIONS:

Before you begin: For even cooking, buy ribs that are at least 4 inches long and 1 inch thick. Do not substitute bone-in short ribs. This recipe requires refrigerating the braised ribs overnight. Use a Dutch oven that holds 6 quarts or more. This recipe was developed using Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt. If you have Morton Kosher Salt, which is denser, reduce the salt to 1 tablespoon. Use a medium- to full-bodied dry red wine such as Pinot Noir or Cabernet Sauvignon. Serve with mashed potatoes or polenta and a green vegetable or our Apple–Celery Root Salad.

1. Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 275 degrees. Pat beef dry with paper towels and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

2. Whisk broth, wine, sugar, miso, and soy sauce together in Dutch oven. Add onion, carrots, and thyme. Nestle short ribs into pot so that they are nearly submerged. Bring to simmer over high heat, cover, and transfer to oven. Cook until fork can be easily slipped in and out of ribs, 2 1⁄4 to 2 3⁄4 hours, using tongs to turn meat halfway through cooking. Cool ribs completely in braising liquid and refrigerate over-night or up to 3 days.

3. Remove solidified fat from top of braising liquid and discard. Transfer ribs to large plate and refrigerate until ready to use. Strain braising liquid through fine-mesh strainer set over large bowl, press-ing on solids to extract as much liquid as possible. Discard solids.

4. Transfer 3 cups braising liquid to medium saucepan (discard remaining liquid) and bring to simmer over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced to 1 cup, 20 to 25 minutes. Off heat, stir in vinegar and molasses.

5. Combine cornstarch and water in bowl. Stir cornstarch mixture into glaze and bring to simmer over medium heat. Cook until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in hot sauce and set aside to cool slightly.

6. While glaze cools, adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 450 degrees. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Transfer beef to cutting board and use paring knife to trim any large pieces of fat from surface of ribs. Blot ribs dry with paper towels and evenly space on prepared sheet. Brush all surfaces of each rib with glaze.

7. Transfer sheet to oven and cook until beef registers 140 degrees, 20 to 25 minutes. Every 5 minutes, brush all sides of ribs with glaze and turn ribs so different side is touching pan. Apply 1 more coat of glaze to top of each rib and sprinkle with parsley. Serve, passing remaining glaze separately.

Notes: To turn boneless beef short ribs into a company-worthy entrée, we started by braising the rich, beefy meat up to three days in advance. In addition to red wine and beef broth, we incorporated umami-rich miso and soy sauce into the braising liquid to enhance the umami flavor. Once cooked, the meat was refrigerated in its braising liquid overnight. After the meat was

removed and the fat skimmed off, the braising liquid was reduced by two-thirds to concentrate its flavor. It was then fortified with molasses and balsamic vinegar to create a sweet-tart glaze. When guests arrive, all that will be left to do is reheat the ribs in a hot oven, brushing them a few times with the tasty glaze. This largely hands-off process results in lacquered ribs that are fall-apart tender, with a silken, juicy texture and deeply satisfying flavor.

Recipes provided by America’s Test Kitchen; used with permission.

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