America's Test Kitchen: Pasta with Creamy Lemon-Sichuan Peppercorn Sauce (Ep 2618)

Pasta with Creamy Lemon-Sichuan Peppercorn Sauce

SERVES 4-6

Start to finish: 50 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound spaghetti

Table salt for cooking pasta

4 teaspoons red Sichuan peppercorns

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup crème fraîche

3 tablespoons white miso

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest plus 2 tablespoons juice

1 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Parmesan cheese (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Before you begin: Use high-quality Sichuan peppercorns in this recipe, and pick through them to remove any debris. We call for a mortar and pestle to grind the Sichuan peppercorns, but you can also use a spice grinder. You can use vegetable broth instead of chicken broth. Serve with extra lemon juice if you like a very punchy sauce.

1. Bring 4 quarts water to boil in large pot.

2. Heat dry medium saucepan over medium heat for 1 minute. Add 4

teaspoons red Sichuan peppercorns and toast until fragrant, about 1

minute, stirring frequently.

3. Transfer to mortar and pestle and let cool to room temperature, then grind until coarsely ground; set aside.

4. Once water is boiling, add 1 pound spaghetti and 1 tablespoon table salt and cook, stirring often, until al dente.

5. Reserve 1 cup cooking water, then drain pasta and return it to pot.

6. Cook 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, 2 minced garlic cloves, and half of reserved ground Sichuan peppercorns over medium heat in now-empty saucepan until fragrant, about 1 minute.

7. Stir in 1 cup chicken broth and bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until reduced by half, 4 to 5 minutes.

8. Whisk in 1 cup crème fraîche, 3 tablespoons white miso, 2 teaspoons grated lemon zest plus 2 tablespoons juice, and 1 teaspoon ground black pepper. Increase heat to medium-high and return to brief simmer. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

9. Add sauce and 1⁄2 cup reserved cooking water to pasta and toss to combine. Adjust consistency with remaining reserved cooking water as needed.

10. Stir in remaining ground Sichuan peppercorns, then season with salt and pepper to taste.

11. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley and serve immediately with Parmesan, if using.

Notes:

This surprising pasta dish features bright lemon, fragrant miso, and creamy crème fraîche. But the real star is the tingly Sichuan peppercorns. Sichuan peppercorns create a unique numbing and tingling sensation due to a compound called hydroxy-alpha-sanshool. This compound interacts with our nerve endings, triggering a phenomenon known as chemesthesis, which is responsible for the distinctive sensation. To get even flavor distribution and a pronounced (but not overwhelming) level of that buzzing sensation, we toast and grind 4 teaspoons of Sichuan peppercorns and incorporate them in two ways: gently heated in some oil to release their flavorful compounds and form the base of the creamy sauce, and stirred into the pasta right before serving.

Recipes provided by America’s Test Kitchen; used with permission.

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