Christopher Kimball's Milk Street: Arrabbiata Slab Pizza (Ep 906)

Arrabbiata Slab Pizza

SERVES 12

INGREDIENTS:

DOUGH

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons plus 128 grams (¾ cup) semolina flour, divided

514 grams (3¾ cups) bread flour

2 teaspoons white sugar

1¾ teaspoons table salt

1½ teaspoons instant yeast

SAUCE AND TOPPINGS

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 medium garlic cloves, minced

½ to ¾ teaspoon red pepper flakes, plus more to serve

14½-ounce can crushed tomatoes

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

339 grams (3 cups) shredded fontina cheese (see notes)

86 grams (3 ounces) pecorino Romano cheese, finely grated (1½ cups), plus more to serve

4 ounces thinly sliced pepperoni or soppressata (optional)

½ cup drained pickled peppers, such as peperoncini or cherry peppers, thinly sliced if whole, patted dry (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

1. To make the dough, brush a 13-by-18-inch rimmed baking sheet with 3 tablespoons oil and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons semolina; set aside. In a 1-quart liquid measuring cup, combine 2 cups water and 2 tablespoons of the remaining oil.

2. In a stand mixer with the dough hook, mix the remaining 128 grams (¾ cup) semolina, the bread flour, sugar, salt and yeast on low until combined, about 30 seconds. With the mixer running, gradually add the water-oil mixture, then mix until well combined, about 2 minutes. Increase to medium and knead, scraping the bowl once or twice, until the dough pulls away cleanly from the sides, about 5 minutes. Using a bowl scraper or silicone spatula, scrape the dough onto the center of the prepared baking sheet. Brush the remaining 1 tablespoon oil evenly over the dough’s surface. Press a sheet of plastic wrap against the surface of the dough and let rest at room temperature for 30 minutes.

3. Uncover the dough. With dampened fingertips, gently push and stretch the dough to the edges and into the corners of the baking sheet; try not to press out any bubbles. The dough will not completely fill the baking sheet, but should come close. Re-cover with the plastic wrap and let rest for another 30 minutes.

4. Again using dampened fingertips and working outward from the center, spread the dough into an even layer to the edges and into the corners of the baking sheet. Re-cover and let rest until the dough is bubbly and risen by about half, 20 to 25 minutes. Meanwhile, heat the oven to 500°F with a rack in the lower-middle position.

5. While the dough rests and the oven heats, make the tomato sauce. In a small saucepan over medium, combine the oil, garlic and pepper flakes; cook, stirring, until the garlic is golden and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes, ½ cup water and ½ teaspoon each salt and black pepper. Bring to a simmer over medium-high, then reduce to medium and simmer until thickened and reduced to about 1½ cups, about 15 minutes. Set aside until ready to use.

6. When the dough is ready, uncover it and spread the tomato sauce evenly over the surface, nearly to the edges. Sprinkle with the fontina and pecorino, then scatter on the pepperoni (if using) and pickled peppers (if using).

7. Bake until golden brown and the edges are deeply caramelized, about 25 minutes. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Using a wide metal spatula, loosen the sides and bottom, then slide onto a cutting board. Slice into 12 pieces.

Notes: Don’t cut back on the 3 tablespoons oil for greasing the baking sheet, and don’t skip the dusting of semolina. This pan prep prevents the pizza from sticking. It also aids with the development of a crisp, nicely browned bottom crust.

This slab-style pizza features a puffy, crisp-bottomed, focaccia-like crust and a spicy, garlicky tomato sauce inspired by pasta all’arrabbiata. We like mild, buttery fontina cheese for the way it counters the intensity of the sauce, but if you want boldness, try aged provolone or smoked mozzarella. The pecorino brings funkiness, but Parmesan is delicious, too. If you like, layer on some pepperoni or soppressata, along with sliced pickled peppers, before baking. Leftovers reheat well in a 350°F oven for 15 to 20 minutes.

Start to finish: 2½ hours (1 hour active)

Recipes provided by Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television; used with permission.

You can watch past episodes of Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television on WSKG Passport.

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