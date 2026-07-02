Sara's Weeknight Meals: Poulet Au Vinaigre (Ep 1403)

Poulet Au Vinaigre

SERVES 4

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 free-range chicken cut into 8 pieces

½ cup finely chopped onion

1 garlic clove, smashed and peeled

1 tablespoon flour

3 ounces cider vinegar

3 ounces white wine

1 cup vegetable stock

⅓ cup crushed tomatoes

3 ounces heavy cream

2 tablespoons coarse Maille mustard

1 teaspoon cornstarch

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a large cast iron skillet heat the butter and oil over medium heat. Add the chicken pieces, skin side down and cook until nicely browned. Turn the pieces over, add the onion, and garlic and cook, stirring for a few minutes. Sprinkle the chicken with flour and mix to coat the chicken pieces well with the flour. Add the vinegar, white wine, stock, tomatoes, and a pinch of salt and pepper and simmer until the chicken is tender, about 35 to 40 minutes.

2. In a small bowl whisk together the cream, the mustard and the cornstarch. Add the mixture to the liquid in the skillet and bring to a boil. Taste and add more salt and pepper if needed. the seasoning. Serve with white rice or fresh pasta. Also delicious with steamed potatoes.

Recipes provided by Sara’s Weeknight Meals; used with permission.

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