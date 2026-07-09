Christopher Kimball's Milk Street: Spätzle (Ep 907)

Spätzle

SERVES 4

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 cup whole milk

2 large whole eggs

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, nutmeg, 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. In a medium bowl, whisk together the milk and eggs. Gradually whisk the milk mixture into the flour mixture until a smooth batter forms; do not overmix. Cover with plastic wrap and let rest at room temperature for 30 minutes.

2. Line a rimmed baking sheet with kitchen parchment. In a large Dutch oven, bring 4 quarts water to a boil. Stir in 1 tablespoon salt. Set a Spätzle maker over the pot. Scrape about half of the batter into the hopper of the Spätzle maker and, working quickly, move the hopper back and forth until all of the batter has dropped into the boiling water. Return the water to a boil and cook for 1 minute, stirring once or twice; the Spätzle will float to the surface after about 30 seconds, before they are cooked through.

3. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the Spätzle to a colander set in a bowl. Rinse, tossing, under cold water until cool to the touch. Drain well, shaking the colander to remove as much water as possible, then distribute in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet. Cook the remaining batter in the same way, then rinse, drain and distribute on the baking sheet with the first batch. Use right away or cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate up to 2 days; bring to room temperature before finishing.

Buttered Spätzle with Paprika and Herbs

1. In a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium, melt 2 tablespoons salted butter. Stir in ½ teaspoon sweet paprika, then add 1 recipe Spätzle; cook, uncovered and stirring occasionally, until heated through and lightly browned, about 5 minutes.

2. Off heat, stir in 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives and 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh dill. Taste and season with kosher salt and ground black pepper.

Notes: Spätzle, which means “little sparrows” in German, are small, rustic dumplings—some call them noodles—made from a simple batter of flour, eggs and milk or water. The dumplings are formed by dropping the batter through the perforations of a Spätzle maker, which resembles a large-holed cheese grater, into a pot of boiling water. Scooped from the water or drained, the cooked Spätzle are unevenly shaped and charming, with a toothsome texture and agreeable flavor that makes them an excellent accompaniment to stews and braises. They can also be sautéed in butter and embellished with other ingredients, such as herbs and cheese, that turn the Spätzle into a standout side dish. Spätzle makers are relatively inexpensive and easy to source, but if not an option, you can improvise with a flat cheese grater with holes the size of the large holes on a box grater. Hold the grater above the boiling water, ladle on some batter and use a silicone spatula to work the batter back and forth and push it through the holes.

Start to finish: 1 hour (30 minutes active)

Recipes provided by Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television; used with permission.

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