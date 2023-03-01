A college in the Adirondacks freezes tuition and fees

Paul Smith’s College is freezing tuition and fees for all current and incoming students.

The four-year college in the Adirondacks says it wants to make sure that rising costs do not become a barrier to a college education.

Paul Smith’s College Interim President Dan Kelting said Wednesday the college believes “the tuition freeze will drive strong growth for the college’s enrollment and bottom line.” According to the College Boards tuition and fees at the college were already 20-percent lower than the national average for private colleges and universities in the U.S.

The only four-year college in the Adirondacks, Paul Smith’s is known for its studies in clean energy, culinary, forestry, and natural sciences.

