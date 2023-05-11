Expressions Presents the Harpur Studio Jazz Band

It is always fun to work with college musicians so I was excited to partner with Binghamton University's Harpur Studio Jazz Band for our latest Expressions episode. Founded in 2016 by current director Laurence Elder, this group has been delighting area audiences with their big band sound ever since.

The setlist for our broadcast episode showcased the group's musical diversity and highlighted contributions from all 14 members. The show opens with a cover of Thelonius Monk's 'Straight No Chaser' which features a blistering trumpet solo from Thomas Eaton. We also hear Oliver Nelson's 'Stolen Moments' and Lee Morgan's 'Sidewinder'.

One of the program's most unique moments happens at the conclusion of Maynard Ferguson's 'Birdland' when Liam Knowles solos on an Electronic Wind Instrument (or EWI)

Liam Knowles Playing an Electronic Wind Instrument

The show concludes with vocalist Angela Acevedo taking the lead on a cover of Frank Sinatra's 'I Get A Kick Out Of You.' We also hear a solo from tenor saxophonist Joshua Clinton on this song. Check out the entire broadcast program here!

If you want to see more from the ensemble then we have two performances that had to be cut from the program due to time constraints. The first is an amazing cover of Poncho Sanchez's 'Afro Cuban Fantasy', which features tremendous percussion work from Christopher Dennison, Lucas Rogan and Jessica O'Keefe.

Our other extra performance is another showcase for vocalist Angela Acevedo, who leads a smaller ensemble in covering Cole Porter's 'Love For Sale'. This song also features solos from pianist Elias Lumer, drummer Christopher Dennison and saxophonist Joshua Clinton.

If you enjoy podcasts then check out the entire performance from the Harpur Studio Jazz Band on the Expressions: Director's Cut Podcast. This is the only place where you can hear the ensemble's full show! Available on many of your favorite podcast platforms and don't forget to visit yourpublicradio.org for more information about this and all the other podcasts and music streams available through WSKG

Finally, we invite you to check out the Expressions: Digital Director's Cut where I will welcome Professor Laurence Elder and some of the musicians to go behind the scenes of their performance. Streaming live on WSKG's Facebook and YouTube channels on Tuesday, May 23 at 7 P.M.

Performance originally recorded at WSKG Studios on December 3, 2023 | Broadcast program hosted by Adara Alston