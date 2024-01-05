Veterans park in Plattsburgh vandalized

Officials in the Town of Plattsburgh are investigating vandalism at the Battlefield Memorial Gateway Veterans Park.

In November town officials and the American Legion dedicated the first phase of a project to honor veterans from the Revolutionary War to the present with a lakeside park.

Officials reported Wednesday that they were alerted by individuals walking along its Purple Heart Trail that a driver had caused significant damage to the grounds.

Town Supervisor Michael Cashman says they are committed to restoring the park to its “rightful state” as Phase Two begins and asks anyone with information to contact his office.