Binghamton man facing federal charges for allegedly threatening president and federal agents

A 32-year-old Binghamton man is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening violence against President Donald Trump, supporters of the president, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and other federal agents on YouTube.

Jeffrey Hamm had an initial court appearance at the federal courthouse in Binghamton on Feb. 27. He is charged with making threats using interstate communications, according to the criminal complaint.

The judge ordered that Hamm be detained until the case is finished.

Court documents state that Google notified the Albany Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) office of YouTube comments it said “constituted an emergency involving imminent death or serious bodily injury.” Google gave the FBI information about a YouTube account owner which included Hamm’s name, email addresses, several phone numbers and a home address in Binghamton.

The court filing describes 16 comments made on YouTube between Jan. 8 and Feb. 19 this year. They include threats to kill President Trump, ICE agents or “some Federal Agent” and more than one statement about committing suicide.

The FBI obtained warrants to search Hamm and his residence. According to an affidavit filed by FBI Special Agent Eric Seaver, Hamm was taken to the Broome County Sheriff's Office where he was interrogated on February 26.

The same document says Hamm waived his Miranda rights before being questioned by several FBI agents. He did not have an attorney.

The filing does not say how long he was questioned, but the FBI states that Hamm admitted the YouTube account was his and admitted making the comments that Google reported.

The FBI Albany office did not respond to WSKG’s request for additional information.

The federal magistrate judge appointed a public defender for Hamm at his initial court appearance the next day. That attorney submitted a document to the court stating “The Defendant refuses to be questioned or interviewed by anyone without advice and presence of the undersigned counsel…The Defendant hereby revokes any and all prior consent given to the Government and its agents.”

The charge of making a threat using interstate communication carries a maximum sentence of five years and a fine of up to $250,000.

Future court dates are not publicly available.