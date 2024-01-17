© 2024 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WSKG thanks our sponsors...

Censure resolution introduced against New York Congresswoman

WSKG | By Pat Bradley
Published January 17, 2024 at 5:45 PM EST
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (left) and Congressman Dan Goldman (right)
U.S. House of Representatives
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (left) and Congressman Dan Goldman (right)

Democrat Dan Goldman introduced a resolution Wednesday to censure fellow New York Representative Elise Stefanik.

Goldman, a Democrat from the 10th district, requests the House censure Stefanik over to her support of “duly charged and convicted January 6 insurrectionists” and adds that on January 7th of this year she referred to them as “hostages.” Goldman’s resolution also lists a number of Stefanik claims that the resolution states have been debunked or are lies.

Stefanik, a Republican from the 21st district, issued a statement calling the motion baseless and saying “Failed Far Left Desperate Democrat Dan Goldman Has Been An ‘Election Denier’ For Years.”
Tags
NYSPRE
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley