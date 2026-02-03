Proposed state legislation could end local contracts with ICE, including in Broome County

New legislation proposed by Governor Kathy Hochul last week could end contracts between local law enforcement agencies and U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), including an agreement with the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

The 287(g) program allows local law enforcement to participate in different immigration enforcement activities. Agencies in nine counties across New York have 287(g) agreements in place including Broome , Steuben and Otsego counties in the Southern Tier.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office agreement with ICE allows corrections officers to issue immigration warrants to people detained in the jail. It does not allow staff to work with ICE outside the jail or help with arrests.

In a statement to WSKG News, Sheriff Fred Akshar said his office would need to see “more details on this proposal" before he can determine how it would affect the county's agreement with ICE.

"As always, any changes to current laws would be enforced in service of the people of Broome County,” Akshar said.

Hochul’s proposal also would allow citizens to sue federal officers accused of violating constitutional rights.

The state legislature must pass the bill and the governor must sign it before it becomes law.