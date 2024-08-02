Spotted Lanternfly leaving its icky mark on New York

The spotted lanternfly has landed in parts of New York, according to the State Department of Agriculture and Markets.

Indigenous to China, the invasive species has been discovered in New York’s grape-growing region, a staple of the Finger Lakes’ economy because of its vast number of wineries.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the planthopper feeds on plants including stone fruits, hops, and hardwood trees, secreting a fluid called honeydew that causes damaging mold as it ferments.

The Spotted Lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in Pennsylvania in 2014 and now has a foothold in several Northeast states including Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

The pest popped up in New York on Staten Island in 2020, and the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Lands and Forests and the Agriculture and Markets’ Division of Plant Industry along with federal partners have worked to eradicate the population, protecting crops.

Brian Eshenaur, a senior extension associate with New York State Integrated Pest Management at Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, says the insects pose threats to agriculture, logging, and natural resources.

“The foliage of a plant that they're feeding on looks fine. They're actually tapping into the pipe work of the tree, the xylem and the phloem, and they're extracting sap, and that can be really harmful for our grape vines, especially when they're feeding late in the season,” Eshenaur. “They're removing so much sap that the plant doesn't have the reserves to adequately survive the winter, and so that following spring, they might not come back. So, we really want to prevent that late season feeding, particularly in our vineyards.”

Robert Cole, a DEC forester, says as it gets colder, the population is expected to travel to the Adirondacks and North Country.

“They may not survive in the Adirondacks, but certainly in the low-lying, warmer locations around the Adirondacks,” Cole said. “So, a good portion of New York is susceptible to this insect.”

SLF have been detected across the state, including the Hudson Valley, Capital Region, and in the Buffalo and Rochester area.

The insects, if left undisturbed, could distress the wine and juice grape industry. Experts say the bug is not harmful to humans and cannot survive indoors.

Cole calls the fly “hitchhikers,” saying they attach to vehicles, trains, and boats looking for protection from predators and weather.

Eshenaur says the SLF, not strong fliers, have natural predators, assisting in eradication efforts.

“Including spiders, praying mantis, an insect called wheel bugs, and it seems like those populations are building where Spotted Lanternfly is and may be taking advantage of this new food source,” Eshenaur said. “So that kind of natural predation is happening. Also, there are some fungi that, with the right conditions, will affect Spotted Lanternfly.”

Eshenaur says the flies lay eggs during the fall, which then hatch and reproduce until the first hard freeze of the next winter.

Scott Litwin, a horticultural inspector with the Department of Agriculture and Markets’ Division of Plant Industry, says outbreaks can harm the agricultural economy. Litwin says if you find SLF eggs, remove them.

“You want to make sure when you do scrape them, that you're scraping with a little bit of firmness, so you really crush the eggs and you're not just popping them off the surface where you find them,” Litwin said.

Egg masses are typically brownish-gray in color and look waxy and mud-like when new. Older masses are brown and scaly.

The Department of Agriculture and Markets also showcased its use of drones as a tool in the fight against SLF. Collin O’Brien, a horticultural inspector, says the device allows crews to see hiding spots that are often too dangerous to access themselves.

“Whether it's high up in a tree or along a hillside and a deep ravine, or along railways or truck stops, where it's quite dangerous to be,” O’Brien said. We can fly the drone around a rail car, over a semi-truck, and be able to inspect without having to climb around in a dangerous area.”

State officials say residents in infested areas should remain vigilant as New York is on the cusp of potential negative impacts on agriculture and the economy.

