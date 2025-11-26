Reporter debrief: What is happening with local naturalization ceremonies?

Early last week, the federal government canceled local naturalization ceremonies in Broome and Tompkins counties, and across the state.

Then, just days later, Hudson Valley Republican Congressman Mike Lawler said those cancellations had been reversed.

But the situation still feels a bit uncertain for the people who conduct those ceremonies locally. WSKG’s Ithaca-area reporter Aurora Berry caught up with News Director Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo about what we know so far.

This transcript has been edited for clarity.

________________________________________________

Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo: So first of all, what are naturalization ceremonies?

Aurora Berry: Naturalization ceremonies are the final step for people who are looking to become U.S. citizens. It’s the time when people take the Oath of Allegiance. They can either take place at a federal facility in an administrative ceremony or in a judicial ceremony at a local court.

Over 87,000 New Yorkers became naturalized U.S. citizens last year. For many people, it’s a celebration and the start of a new chapter of life.

Tompkins County Deputy Clerk Rachel Graham described it as one of the happiest days in her office. She says it’s really special to be able to welcome people, and that having a local ceremony makes it more accessible.

PTV: So first we heard these ceremonies were canceled?

AB: Yes, initially in late October they had been put on hold for "unforeseen circumstances.” And even that caused some confusion, we saw that result in some people showing up for a ceremony that had been canceled in Broome County.

Then, earlier this month, at least seven local offices were informed that their ceremonies were canceled indefinitely.

PTV: So to be clear, these ceremonies were canceled only at county courthouses, not federal, right?

AB: That’s right, only local ceremonies were canceled, and we found out because of initial reporting from the Times Union and then confirmed with our local offices in Broome and Tompkins County. And then we confirmed with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

They also said people who would have had their naturalization ceremonies locally would now just go to a federal facility. There are facilities in Buffalo and Syracuse, so those ceremonies will still be conducted at some point.

PTV: Do we have a sense of why they canceled these ceremonies?

AB: So technically, yes. USCIS told us last week that the ceremonies were canceled because the counties don’t meet the “statutory requirements” to conduct naturalization ceremonies.

However, we don’t know what requirements are going unmet here. And I think more importantly, the counties don’t know what requirements are going unmet.

Tompkins County’s deputy clerk said her office was never contacted with any concerns or asked to change anything. She said if they had, the office would have made changes in order to meet the requirements.

PTV: What about local elected officials, how did they react to all of this?

AB: We saw bipartisan condemnation of this move at the local level almost immediately. Democratic State Senator Lea Webb, who represents both Tompkins and Broome counties, condemned the move. So did Republican Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham.

U.S Senator Chuck Schumer and New York Attorney General Leticia James sent letters to USCIS, asking for clarity and calling for the ceremonies to be reinstated.

And then on Thursday, New York Republican Congressman Mike Lawler— who represents the Hudson Valley area—said he spoke with USCIS and secured some reversals.

PTV: So they canceled the cancellations.

AB: Yes. In a press release, Lawler said he had spoken to USCIS Director Joseph Edlow.

The statement said the agency “will reverse its recent cancellation of naturalization ceremonies in Rockland and Westchester counties and across New York State.”

But despite that announcement, things are still pretty uncertain.

PTV: Why is that?

Well, even though Lawler says this reversal has happened, USCIS has not reached out to our local offices to let them know they’ll be able to host ceremonies again, at least in our area.

Staff from Congressman Josh Riley’s office say they haven’t heard anything from USCIS.

And we have not heard from USCIS. To be clear, we reached out and they haven’t confirmed or denied that the ceremonies are back on.

When we reached out about the initial cancellations, we got a response back within a few hours. And as of recording, it’s been silent for days, now.

PTV: Well I know our news team will keep an eye on this…and we will let listeners know if anything changes or if we hear anything new. Aurora Berry is WSKG’s Ithaca area reporter. Thanks for talking to me today, Aurora.

AB: Thanks, Phoebe.