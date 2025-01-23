NY state teachers union applauds Gov. Hochul’s proposed investments in education

The statewide teachers union is celebrating Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed investments in education in the state budget.

A possible state ban on cellphones in schools is among the proposals that union leaders support.

Hochul is proposing $13.5 million to create “distraction-free classrooms.” The money could be used for cubbies, phone pouches or other things that would keep students from using cellphones during the school day.

“She is keeping student mental health a top priority with bell-to-bell restrictions on cellphones and personal devices during the school day,” said Melinda Person, president of New York State United Teachers. "This is the best way to ensure students are able to learn in a distraction-free environment."

The proposal doesn’t include specific directives, but researchers say details matter when it comes to school cell phone bans.

According to researchers at the University of Augsburg, Germany, such a ban is more effective at improving social well-being if combined with media literacy education and programming that encourages social interaction and building social skills — rather than being limited to removing students’ personal devices.

“Smartphones are integral to the current and future lives of students. The negative consequences of smartphone use often stem from unreflective and thoughtless engagement with these devices, largely due to a lack of digital literacy,” researchers Tobias Bottger and Klaus Zierer reported. “A smartphone ban in schools should primarily address the unsupervised use of the devices ... When properly integrated into the curriculum, smartphones can enhance learning experiences by providing access to a wealth of information and facilitating innovative teaching methods.”

Hochul is also proposing about $37.4 billion in school aid, which is nearly 5% higher than last year.

Hochul is also proposing more funding toward child care.