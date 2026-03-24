Proposed Broome Technology Park enters new phase

Officials are making progress on the proposed mixed-use Broome Technology Park.

The project would cover approximately 600 acres in the Towns of Union and Maine.

The county’s Industrial Development Agency (IDA) accepted a draft of what is called the “general environmental impact study” following a presentation during its meeting last week. It states that 77 percent of the area would “remain open space and natural area.”

The draft study says the park would be built out over the next 20 years. During that time it would create 1,500 construction jobs each year.

County Executive Jason Garnar said once completed the project will allow the county to benefit from the growing tech sector in the state. Some officials said the tech park will benefit from Micron's large microchip facility outside of Syracuse.

Broome County residents can see the draft study on the project website. Comments can be submitted by email until April 26.

A public hearing is scheduled for April 16 in Johnson City, but the IDA announcement says the location might change.