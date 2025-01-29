© 2025 WSKG

'Complete pandemonium:' Schumer, Gilibrand speak out against potential federal funding freeze

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published January 29, 2025 at 5:48 PM EST
West Front view of the U.S. Capitol Building
Architect of the Capitol
/
Flickr
West Front view of the U.S. Capitol Building

The Trump administration appears to be reversing course on its order to freeze federal funding. But the move caused chaos for some of the places who depend on that funding the most.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) described the immediate aftermath as “complete pandemonium.” He said he received non-stop calls from people in a panic, and the entire Medicaid payment system temporarily shut down.

"This funding freeze can be described with the three Cs: chaotic, careless, cruel,” Schumer said. “The blast radius of this destructive decision will be felt in every corner of New York."

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, she was deeply alarmed. Gillibrand said a federal funding freeze would have the power to hurt police officers, firefighters, service members, schools, senior citizens, and more. Plus, it could be put ongoing projects like the Interstate-81 rebuild in jeopardy.

She said it was an attempt by the president to usurp Congress’ responsibility.

"It is literally a takeover of an entire arm of the federal government,” Gillibrand said. “It is not Trump's responsibility to allocate and decide where money is spent. That is Congress' sole purview."

While the White House rescinded the Office of Management and Budget memo that initially ordered the freeze, Schumer said he expects the fight is not over.

"They're going to try to find every which way to get this done, but we are going to stand there and stop them,” he said. “Like they felt the heat on this, they're going to feel the heat on any other time."
New York Public News Network
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
