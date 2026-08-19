Measles reported in Steuben, Otsego counties

A resident in Otsego County and a Steuben County resident have been infected with measles, according to their county health departments.

Both individuals are unvaccinated. The news comes after an unvaccinated resident of Tioga County tested positive for measles last week .

In a Wednesday press release , the Otsego County Health Department said the infected person is recovering at home and that the county is working with the New York State Department of Health (DOH) to identify people who may have been exposed to the virus.

The Steuben County Department of Health is also working with the DOH to find and inform people who might have come into contact with the resident. They say the infected resident began showing symptoms last week.

County health officials say residents should check their immunity and get vaccinated. Two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are 97 percent effective in preventing measles, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Patients should call ahead before walking into a clinic, urgent care or emergency room if they are experiencing symptoms or suspect they were exposed.

Measles is highly contagious and is becoming more common in the United States. Earlier this month , the CDC reported that 2026 saw the most measles cases in 35 years. More than 2,500 people have been infected across the United States so far this year.