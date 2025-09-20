© 2025 WSKG

Please send correspondence to:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

EPA moves forward with rollbacks on drinking water protections. EANY's Rob Hayes says New Yorkers are at risk

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published September 20, 2025 at 11:58 AM EDT
Rob Hayes, Senior Director of Clean Water at Environmental Advocates NY
Samantha Simmons
Rob Hayes, Senior Director of Clean Water at Environmental Advocates NY

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it is moving forward with a plan to scrap limits on several PFAS chemicals in drinking water. Earlier this year, the agency previewed the move, saying it would leave PFOA and PFOS maximum contaminant levels of four-parts-per-trillion untouched and push back a deadline for drinking water systems to implement plans to address these chemicals while also eliminating limits on three other PFAS compounds, as well as a mixture of several chemicals. While the EPA under President Trump says the changes will allow for a "reasonable and flexible approach" to protect drinking water, advocates warn the rollbacks are dangerous to public health. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Rob Hayes, Senior Director of Clean Water for Environmental Advocates NY, for his thoughts on the effort.

A spokesperson for Governor Kathy Hochul says the state has invested $6 billion for clean water, including $500 million this year, to combat the federal efforts.
Tags
New York Public News Network
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she hosts WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons