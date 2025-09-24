© 2025 WSKG

More of Southern Tier under drought warning

WSKG | By Celia Clarke
Published September 24, 2025 at 4:27 PM EDT
FILE -- Water flies from a sprinkler on a lawn in Sacramento, Calif., on July 8, 2021. State regulators proposed on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, delaying new conservation rules aimed at reducing the amount of water people use on their lawns. The rules would be enforced with water agencies, not individuals. Water agencies had asked for more time to comply. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Rich Pedroncelli
/
AP

Drought-warnings have expanded in New York State.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced that 12 more counties are under drought watches or warnings on Wednesday. They include Steuben, Cortland, Chemung, Broome and Tioga counties.

Almost all of New York is now under a drought watch or warning conditions. The only areas not affected are Westchester County and New York City.

Officials say less-than-normal amounts of rain have led to the situation.

All residents are urged to conserve water, including people with private groundwater wells. A warning declaration means impending and imminent severe drought conditions. The state wants people to act now to avoid things getting worse.

Officials say some ways to reduce water consumption include: Watering lawns only when necessary and watering in the early morning to reduce evaporation…; washing only full loads of dishes and laundry…; and taking shorter showers or only partly filling the bathtub partly.

