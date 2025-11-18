© 2025 WSKG

Please send correspondence to:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bare Hill prison in Malone to close as the North Country's prison landscape shrinks

New York Public News Network | By Emily Russell (NCPR)
Published November 18, 2025 at 7:19 PM EST
Malone has three state prisons: Franklin Correctional, Bare Hill Correctional, and Upstate Correctional.
Emily Russell
/
NCPR
Malone has three state prisons: Franklin Correctional, Bare Hill Correctional, and Upstate Correctional.

One of three state prisons in Malone is set to close next spring. The NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) announced on Tuesday that Bare Hill Correctional Facility will close in March 2026.

In a statement, DOCCS said Bare Hill was chosen after it "carefully conducted a thorough review of operations at its 42 correctional facilities."

Opened in 1988, the medium security prison in Malone currently houses 709 incarcerated men, which represents about 49% of the facility's capacity.

All 293 staff employed at Bare Hill will be offered jobs at other state prisons. According to DOCCS, there are more than 650 vacant staff positions at nearby state prisons in Franklin, Clinton, and Essex Counties.

Bare Hill is located adjacent to Upstate Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison, and Franklin Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison.

Once it closes in March, Bare Hill will be the fifth state prison to close in the North Country in the last five years. The state has shuttered Great Meadow, Ogdensburg, Moriah Shock, and Watertown Correctional since 2021, as well as the Clinton Annex in Dannemora.

Since 2009, the state has closed nine correctional facilities around the region, shrinking the North Country's role in New York's prison landscape.
Tags
New York Public News Network