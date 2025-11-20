Police remove guns from home of UB student who allegedly threatened school shooting

Firearms have been removed from the home of a University at Buffalo student who allegedly threatened to "shoot up the school," according to the university and state court filings.

On Wednesday evening, a university student called campus police to report overhearing someone discussing having an assault weapon and the intention of committing a shooting the following day.

In an exhibit filed in court, police say that when interviewed, two students told them that they overheard another student in Baldy Hall discussing having the weapon in his backpack, with an extended magazine, which holds over 10 rounds. Ten rounds is the legal limit for a magazine.

One student told police he overheard the student say "I have a foldable AR in my bag," describing how he would commit the shooting, specifically how he would shoot others and that he believed the police would get there too late.

Using a photo provided by the students, police identified the student who allegedly made the comments as 21-year-old Jacob Cassidy, of Orchard Park.

Screenshot A photo within the "Search Order Application Statement of Probable Cause" filed in Erie County Supreme Court in the case "New York State University Police v. Jacob D. Cassidy." The photo was taken by students who allegedly overheard Cassidy, pictured, speaking.

Cassidy, according to the exhibit, does have a valid New York State Pistol Permit, that was issued on September 10, 2025. He also holds a Semi-Automatic Rifle License, which allows a person to purchase semi-automatic rifles.

Police say in the documents that Cassidy is a registered student at UB and has identified himself as the president of the Young Americans for Freedom Club.

Based on the information provided by students, the police applied for and were granted a Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order. Also known as the Red Flag Law, this allows police to remove firearms from someone they believe could be a risk to themselves or others.

The order cites both the threats allegedly overheard by students, as well as his active pistol permit, and "recent negative social media attention due to his affiliation and association with the Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) student club at UB."

They added that Cassidy recently received negative social media attention "surrounding his tabling in support of ICE on campus, gathering a large number of views on TikTok."

BTPM NPR found TikToks, including one from November 9 which received over 225,000 likes, which claims to show unidentified students holding a sign that says "we stand with ICE."

One of the students appears to bear resemblance to body camera footage of Cassidy included in court filings.

Screenshot A photo within the "Search Order Application Statement of Probable Cause" filed in Erie County Supreme Court in the case "New York State University Police v. Jacob D. Cassidy." The photo is a body camera image from police of Cassidy.

According to the University at Buffalo, "multiple firearms" were confiscated when a search warrant was executed early Thursday morning. No charges have been filed as of Thursday evening.

UB police say they are increasing patrols, but believe there is "no ongoing threat to students."

“UB Police is taking this matter very seriously and is steadfastly committed to the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors at all times,” said UB Police Chief Kimberly Beaty. "As a result of the actions we have taken, UB Police do not believe there is a threat to the university community at this time.”

BTPM NPR has reached out to the Erie County District Attorney for comment. We also reached out to the Young Americans Foundation, of which Young Americans for Freedom is a part of, for comment.