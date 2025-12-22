Gagliardo enters race for 61st State Senate District

The election to fill the State Senate seat being vacated by Buffalo Mayor-Elect Sean Ryan has another candidate. Local businessman Dan Gagliardo is entering the race with the backing of the Republican Party.

Gagliardo, who ran unsuccessfully for Amherst Town Supervisor last month, says he wants to take what he learned from the public in the Amherst race, and finish what he started. He announced his candidacy Monday afternoon inside D’Avolio, the restaurant he owns in East Amherst.

“We need to change what's happening today. Everybody needs it. Everybody is feeling it,” he said. “This is not about party affiliation. This is about somebody who understands what's happening out there in the community, somebody who understands what it's like not to have enough money, who understands what affordability is about, who understands that taxes are too high we can't spend what we don't make.”

Gagliardo seeks a seat already coveted by two local Democrats. Even before Ryan was elected the new mayor of Buffalo, Assemblyman Jonathan Rivera already announced his candidacy to replace him. Following the election, Erie County Democratic Committee chairman Jeremy Zellner announced his candidacy.

Republicans appearing with Gagliardo for Monday’s announcement took verbal shots at Zellner in particular. State Senator George Borrello, whose 57th District covers Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Wyoming and a portion of Allegany County, praised Gagliardo as an entrepreneur who creates jobs and signs the front of paychecks, not just the backs of them.

“Now contrast that with his likely opponent, a lifetime political operative who's essentially rigged the system to ensure that he gets the nomination, the guy that's actually going to nominate himself, a guy that's never held public office, someone who has obviously some other agendas,” Borrello said. “Dan Gagliardo’s only agenda is to serve the people of Western New York, to serve the people of Erie County, to ensure that those folks have the right representation.”

Gagliardo, meanwhile, said his run isn’t about politics or parties, but trying to bring a whole community together for change New York State needs.

“We need to make sure that we're looking at crime. When you look at these utilities, we need to understand this electrification makes no sense at all. We need to understand what needs to be done in this community, and we need to go after it. Look at our crime rates. Look what's happening,” he said. “We cannot spend what we don't make. We can't be a tax-and-spend state. We can't do it. That's why we're in trouble today.”

The 61st District covers parts of North Buffalo and the West Side, Amherst, Grand Island, and the town and city of Tonawanda.