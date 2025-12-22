'The Nutcracker' isn't just a cozy classic. It helps ballet companies pay the bills

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Every winter, dance companies across the U.S. present one very particular ballet for holiday audiences, "The Nutcracker."

(SOUNDBITE OF TCHAIKOVSKY'S "THE NUTCRACKER, OP. 71, ACT 1: NO. 2, MARCH")

CHANG: For many, going to local performances of this Tchaikovsky ballet is a treasured family tradition. And for ballet companies, it's big business, as NPR's Anastasia Tsioulcas reports.

ANASTASIA TSIOULCAS, BYLINE: A battle between brave toys and marauding mice, an elegant waltz of the snowflakes, the dance of the sugar plum fairy that's just as sweet as any holiday dessert - for many Americans, watching these scenes in Tchaikovsky's ballet "The Nutcracker" is a holiday must, so much so that major ballet companies across the United States now depend on "The Nutcracker" to keep them going. Here's Kathy Brown, executive director of the New York City Ballet and the David H. Koch Theater. Her company does about 50 performances of "The Nutcracker" each year.

KATHY BROWN: The revenue that it brings in is about 45% of our total ticket revenue for the whole year. So it is enormously important to the business model.

TSIOULCAS: And it's become even more so after the pandemic as audiences have returned to live performances. According to Dance/USA, which advocates for and supports dance, large American dance companies reported that their ticket revenue specifically for "The Nutcracker" has been zooming up. For these organizations, total ticket revenue for "Nutcracker" between 2022 and 2024 rose from just over $57 million to well over $84 million. Attendance for "Nutcracker" has leaped up, too, 18%.

But costs have been rising precipitously - labor, electricity, sprucing up old costumes and stage sets, even pointe shoes. New York City Ballet buys most of their pointe shoes from England, which means tariffs have caused shoe prices to skyrocket. And "Nutcracker" requires enormous forces, says Adam Sklute. He's the artistic director of Ballet West in Salt Lake City, Utah. For their three dozen or so "Nutcracker" performances, Ballet West uses 52 professional dancers, a live orchestra of about 50 musicians, at least 30 crew members. And then there are all the kids.

ADAM SKLUTE: We use upwards of 15 to 20 of our advanced-level students, trainees and such. And then we use 75 smaller children in any given production. We alternate four different casts of those 75 kids, so that makes up 300 children.

TSIOULCAS: And of course, a steady stream of proud family members and friends coming to see them perform.

(SOUNDBITE OF SIR SIMON RATTLE AND BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER'S PERFORMANCE OF TCHAIKOVSKY'S "THE NUTCRACKER, OP. 71, ACT 2: DIVERTISSEMENT")

TSIOULCAS: The trick, though, is getting "Nutcracker" fans to come back for other productions, says Kathy Brown of New York City Ballet. They may not come back to see an evening of contemporary choreography, but maybe they can be lured back to see, say, another classic, like "Swan Lake."

BROWN: We try all the time to communicate with those folks and really try to invite them back. And because we know that they enjoyed a story ballet, we will try to invite them back for similar kinds of things.

TSIOULCAS: Each winter, these dance companies have to strike a careful balance. They've got to keep visions of sugar plum fairies dancing in audience members' dreams but not become so reliant on one ballet that they endanger their other work. It's enough to keep any dance company on its toes.

Anastasia Tsioulcas, NPR News, New York.

(SOUNDBITE OF SIR SIMON RATTLE AND BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER'S PERFORMANCE OF TCHAIKOVSKY'S "THE NUTCRACKER, OP. 71, ACT 2: NO. 13, WALTZ OF THE FLOWERS") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.