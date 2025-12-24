Maybe more than any other holiday, Christmas is a time when we think back. It might be the one time of year when even the most pragmatic and austere among us can’t help but indulge in remembering things the way they once were— with tender feelings and warm fuzzy edges.

As we sit watching young ones, we remember our own lists for Santa and think about the friends and family who watched us gleefully rip away colorful paper from our presents.

But at Christmas time, it seems almost anything can send us into throes of nostalgia. Unpacking the old box of ornaments, remembering where each one came from— but also reading the decades-old newspapers each piece is wrapped in.

We gently pull open the old shirt box that keeps are old stockings good as new— even if the old department store printed on the box has been gone almost forever, it seems. Sometimes the memories come from the names on the old boxes and bags as we unpack the ornaments…

Places like AM&A's on Main Street, Sattlers' flagship store at 998 Broadway, and The Sample’s flag ship store on Hertel. Or maybe we remember those stores from the Seneca Mall, the Como Mall, or the Summit Park Mall.

But for toys, where did we go? For some of us, memories turn to now long-gone discount stores like Kmart, Twin Fair or Hills as we sing, "Hills is where the toys are!"

Of course, as our families gather, together we remember those who can’t be with us because of time or distance. One of those members of our Buffalo family who left us this year– the Great Art Wander.

The write about Artie Baby Boo-Boo is great, but you'll have to play the audio version of the story t hear the Tint Tot of the Kilowatt sing his rendition of "Jingle Bells."

Steve Cichon Collection / buffalostories.com Sports talk show host and Buffalo Broadcasting Hall of Fame member Art Wander.

Just like the memory of Art can make us smile, so too do we smile when we remember all those who’ve made our holidays merry and bright through the years.

From everyone t Buffalo Toronto Public Media, we wish you and yours warm new memories this Christmas and in the year to come.

