© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence to:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump's economic approval still underwater, but Quinnipiac poll shows slight uptick

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published January 15, 2026 at 4:22 PM EST
Donald Trump campaigning in Plattsburgh, NY in 2016.
Pat Bradley/WAMC
Voters still think Trump hasn’t done much to change the economy since taking office last year.

Americans’ views of President Donald Trump’s economic policies are improving slightly, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

The survey found 42% of voters approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, while 53% disapprove. That is up from a Dec. 17 poll, when 40% said they approved.

For more, WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with Quinnipiac poll analyst Tim Malloy, who said that despite the modest uptick, voters largely believe Trump has not done much to change the economy since taking office last year.
Tags
New York Public News Network
Samantha Simmons
Weekend Edition Host/Reporter.


She covers Rensselaer County, New York State politics, and local arts and culture.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons