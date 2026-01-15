Trump's economic approval still underwater, but Quinnipiac poll shows slight uptick

Americans’ views of President Donald Trump’s economic policies are improving slightly, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

The survey found 42% of voters approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, while 53% disapprove. That is up from a Dec. 17 poll, when 40% said they approved.

For more, WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with Quinnipiac poll analyst Tim Malloy, who said that despite the modest uptick, voters largely believe Trump has not done much to change the economy since taking office last year.