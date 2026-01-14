Chemung County Executive offers city of Elmira property tax cut option without approval from county, city officials

The city of Elmira is hoping a proposal made by the Chemung County executive can cut the city’s 2026 tax levy by half.

In a press release from County Executive Chris Moss, the county said it will advance the city its tax foreclosure monies of $2 million in February instead of November.

Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell said this proposed plan would lower the property tax increase in the 2026 budget from 12 percent to six percent. However, Mandell said that there is no formal proposal in front of county or city officials to move forward at this time.

"We've been in contact with the county and the county legislators and our city attorney, and they are diligently working on that proposal right now, and that should be coming forth very soon,” said Mandell. "And it has to pass both the legislature and the city council to take effect.“

In the press release, Moss said that in exchange for the tax foreclosure monies, the city must agree to a state audit and pay interest on the advancement back to the county.

Mandell said the interest could cost the city approximately $60,000.

“The interest rate will probably be around 3 percent I’m guessing,” said Mandell. “It’s based on the fact that they put this money into a [certificate of deposit]. So we’ll be basically paying them from that revenue that they would not be getting by putting that money into a certificate of deposit, or whatever they do with that money.”

The advancement of the tax foreclosure monies would be amended only for 2026, according to Mandell. The city would then return to the agreement made with the county in 2024. The agreement allows the county to hold the city’s tax foreclosure money in an interest-bearing account until November of each year.

Chair of the Chemung County Legislature, Republican Mark Margeson, told WSKG in an email that the county executive has no authority to offer proposals to municipalities without the county legislature’s input.

“The county executive [cannot] provide a financial option [without] our approval,” said Margeson. “He is playing games to get votes.”

Moss, a Republican, is running for reelection to the county executive position in the 2026 general election. He is being challenged by Margeson, who is also running.

During the Dec. 29 Elmira City Council meeting , Councilmember Corey Cooke introduced an amendment to the proposed 2026 budget. The resolution was to use layoffs, restructuring, department evaluations and community input to reduce the proposed 12 percent tax levy to six percent.

Mayor Mandell said that layoffs would have to include a majority reduction in law enforcement.

“I do not want to be here talking about laying off [10 to 12] police officers, which will jeopardize public safety,” said Mandell. “It's a non-starter for me, so that's why myself and the other [five] council people that voted against it voted it down.”

The motion failed 2-4 with Councilmember Nick Grasso joining Cooke and Councilmember Nanette Moss marked as absent.

Cooke did not indicate which personnel would be targeted for layoffs in his proposal.

The Elmira City Police Department (ECPD) currently has approximately 70 police officers including the chief of police.

Mandell said there may be vacancies in the ECPD throughout 2026 due to attrition and the number of police officers may go down by three or four this next year.

“We'll play it month by month as they come out, because we don't know what the future holds,” said Mandell. “We have to keep a real close eye on this year, on how we're performing with sales tax, expenditures [and] other revenue sources.”

It is unclear when the county executive’s formal proposal will be completed and delivered to the Chemung County Legislature and Elmira City Council for review and a vote.

Chemung County Legislator John Burin who represents District 9 said on Jan. 12 after the legislature meeting that the legislature is likely to approve the measure.

“If he sends up a resolution, it will probably pass,” said Burin.

Additionally, the city of Elmira has requested that the county reinstate its sales tax revenue at 12.33 percent, since the shared services agreements with the county have been terminated or are in the process of terminating.

The sales tax revenue split would bring $9 million back to the city, according to city officials. To date the legislature has not received a resolution from the county executive on this topic.

WSKG reached out to the county executive’s office and did not hear back.

A public hearing on the 2026 Elmira city budget is scheduled for Jan. 26.