The Binghamton Philharmonic plays in the "Classic Style"

The Binghamton Philharmonic is exploring the idea of “classic style” from several angles in its next concert, bringing together music from three centuries in a single program. Music Director Daniel Hege says the title reflects both tradition and continuity.

“Of course, we have Mozart right in the center, and he’s just one of the greats of the classical style,” Hege said. “But the idea of the program really encompasses much more than just one era.”

The concert opens with a contemporary work by Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Caroline Shaw. Though written within the past decade, Hege says the piece is deeply connected to classical roots. Shaw was inspired by a startling harmonic moment in a Haydn string quartet, which led her to imagine how that shock might unfold in a modern context.

“She’s able to create all of these different colors using only a string orchestra,” Hege said. “A listener might think there are more instruments involved, because she really exploits what can happen in terms of color and dynamics within the string group.”

Hege adds that Shaw’s use of unconventional techniques allows the music to feel rhythmic, atmospheric, and even percussive at times. “She wanted to imitate how memory works—how something appears, disappears, and comes back slightly fragmented,” he said. “The piece ends almost like a benediction, with a solo cello drifting off into the ether.”

Mozart’s Third Violin Concerto features soloist Hina Khuong-Huu, winner of the 2023 Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition. Hege says the Philharmonic has developed a close relationship with the competition and its young artists.

“Anyone who wins that competition is really moving up quickly,” he said. “We’re thrilled to bring her here—she’s already becoming a major presence.”

The program concludes with Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4, the “Italian,” a work Hege describes as irresistibly vibrant. “It just comes off so beautifully and appears absolutely effortless,” he said. “The melodies soar, there’s rhythmic energy throughout, and every movement has its own distinctive character.”

Despite its popularity today, Hege notes that Mendelssohn was never fully satisfied with the piece during his lifetime. “I can’t figure out why he wouldn’t have been happy with it,” he said. “There’s never a dull moment—it just grabs you and takes you on this ride.”

The Philharmonic continues its initiative offering free admission to audience members 17 and under, supported by community sponsors. “We’re trying to get young people into the hall,” Hege said. “We know they’ll love it, and we’ve had great success with that.”

The Binghamton Philharmonic presents Classic Style on Saturday, January 31, with a 3:30 p.m. matinee performance at the Broome County Forum, 236 Washington Street in downtown Binghamton. A pre-concert talk begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Recital Hall. More information is available at https://www.binghamtonphilharmonic.or