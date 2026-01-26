A new pope and the Super Bowl seem to be going hand in hand

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

The Seattle Seahawks are in the Super Bowl, something that would have been a surprise to many NFL fans at the start of the season. But maybe it shouldn't have been.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DOMINIQUE MAMBERTI: (Speaking Latin).

DETROW: That is the sound from last year's papal conclave, the one that elected Pope Leo XIV. And yeah, yeah, Leo grew up in Chicago, and many joked he was perhaps pulling some cosmic strings for the Bears in their now ended playoff run. But every time this century that the Catholic Church has elected a new pope, the Seahawks have made it to the Super Bowl. Pope Benedict XVI in 2005, Seahawks in the 2006 Super Bowl. Pope Francis in 2013, same result. Now, the Seahawks and the Vatican are 3-for-3. Unfortunately, the Vatican takes down the Sistine Chapel chimney between conclaves, so no white smoke to mark a Seahawks win.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.