© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence to:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A new pope and the Super Bowl seem to be going hand in hand

By Scott Detrow,
Jordan-Marie SmithJohn Ketchum
Published January 26, 2026 at 4:46 PM EST

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

The Seattle Seahawks are in the Super Bowl, something that would have been a surprise to many NFL fans at the start of the season. But maybe it shouldn't have been.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DOMINIQUE MAMBERTI: (Speaking Latin).

DETROW: That is the sound from last year's papal conclave, the one that elected Pope Leo XIV. And yeah, yeah, Leo grew up in Chicago, and many joked he was perhaps pulling some cosmic strings for the Bears in their now ended playoff run. But every time this century that the Catholic Church has elected a new pope, the Seahawks have made it to the Super Bowl. Pope Benedict XVI in 2005, Seahawks in the 2006 Super Bowl. Pope Francis in 2013, same result. Now, the Seahawks and the Vatican are 3-for-3. Unfortunately, the Vatican takes down the Sistine Chapel chimney between conclaves, so no white smoke to mark a Seahawks win.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
John Ketchum
John Ketchum is a senior editor for All Things Considered. Before coming to NPR, he worked at the New York Times where he was a staff editor for The Daily. Before joining the New York Times, he worked at The American Journalism Project, where he launched local newsrooms in communities across the country.