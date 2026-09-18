Broome County Legislature Meeting: September 17, 2026

This is a recording of the September 17, 2026 meeting.

(REPORTER’S NOTE: This is not a full recording of the meeting which lasted about ten minutes. Legislators did not discuss or vote on any resolutions. They approved a consent agenda. – Celia Clarke, WSKG News Binghamton area reporter)

Starting in July 2026, WSKG News is sharing audio recordings of the monthly Broome County Legislature meetings.

It’s part of the newsroom’s mission to help you understand what’s happening in local government.

Broome County makes all legislative meetings available by livestream but they are not recorded to share with the public afterwards.

Here is a discussion between News Director Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo and Binghamton-area reporter Celia Clarke about the recordings.

Here’s a link to the agenda and the agenda packet which contains all the related documents.

Note: the recording is not broadcast quality because of the nature of the legislative chamber and the limitations around where members of the public are allowed to sit.