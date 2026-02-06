Bard College president 'picked up and taken to Jeffrey's island,' per new DOJ release

Longtime Bard College President Leon Botstein is named in thousands of emails in the Epstein files . The batch of documents released last week, which returns over 2,500 results for Leon Botstein’s name, show Botstein communicated with Jeffrey Epstein years after the disgraced financier pleaded guilty in 2008 to Florida state charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor. He was also a registered sex offender .

One December 2012 exchange between Epstein and Botstein’s assistants detailed plans for Botstein to visit Epstein’s island, now known to be a den of underage sex-trafficking.

The emails reveal contact between the two men until January 2018, a year before Epstein was found dead inside his New York jail cell. The exchanges in the files reveal an apparent personal relationship between Epstein and Botstein, with them exchanging words like “ Miss you. Leon. ”

The files show that on Dec. 17, 2012 , the executive assistant of Bard College emailed Epstein’s office:

“Leon Botstein should arrive at least 10 minutes before takeoff. (so by 9:50 a.m.) The estimated time of arrival to St. Thomas is 2:30 p.m. We will have Leon picked up and taken to Jeffrey's island...all will be taken care of!"

Botstein’s assistant asked how he would be traveling and wrote:

"Just out of curiosity, how will Leon get to Mr. Epstein's house? Will he be taken by boat? Or will he take another flight to the island?"

Their assistants coordinated for the two men to arrive by boat and also share cellphone numbers.

A spokesperson for Bard President Botstein told WAMC on Friday in part, "Engaging with Jeffrey Epstein was in service of one agenda, which was fundraising for Bard."

In reference to the 2012 visit to Epstein's Island, which billionaire Leon Black and his family also attended, the spokesperson said, "This was nearly fourteen years ago. President Botstein came down with a severe flu on the trip, kept to himself after dinner, and isolated himself in a resort-style bungalow overnight. He doesn't recall where the bungalow was located." The full comment from Botstein's spokesperson is below.

In addition to being Bard’s president for half a century , Botstein is also a conductor and has led the Hudson Valley Philharmonic, the American Symphony Orchestra and the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra.

The files show additional contact between Botstein and Epstein, including in 2013 when Botstein was there to greet Epstein in Red Hook, where Bard College is located.

Epstein was not alone on the helicopter , though, according to the files. Someone named Jojo, was supposed to pick up “all the girls” with the instructions: “Girls: bring your IDs with you!”

“Jojo, on Sunday, please go pick up all the girls from 301 at 9:15am and have them to the house by 9:30am. Heli wheels up is 10:30am from the West side heliport. Girls: bring your ID's with you!”

According to the schedule, Botstein greeted Epstein with two cars before they went to Botstein’s home. Then they went to Botstein’s opera talk and then the opera, before an all cast party at Botstein’s home. It’s unclear if Epstein went to the party.

In addition, Botstein allegedly helped Woody Allen’s daughter get into Bard College , which the college president denies. But emails in the files suggest Botstein did offer to help her get in after Jeffrey Epstein emailed him.

In 2023, Botstein defended his past relationship with Epstein saying:

“We had no idea, the public record had no indication, that he was anything more than an ordinary — if you could say such a thing — sex offender who had been convicted and went to jail.”

A spokesperson for Leon Botstein emailed a statement to WAMC on Friday after publication:

“As President Botstein has said for years, engaging with Jeffrey Epstein was in service of one agenda, which was fundraising for Bard. These interactions happened over years when he invested enormous time transforming Bard’s financial footing by completing a one-billion-dollar endowment drive.

Dealing with Epstein was especially frustrating because this person, whom Botstein learned of after he made an unsolicited contribution, was constantly intimating that he might make a major contribution, only to leave Bard empty-handed. Botstein's regret is that he ever felt compelled to pursue a donor who turned out to be as reprehensible as Epstein.”

In 2012, President Botstein traveled with the Black Family to St. Thomas for a brief fundraising development trip. The Blacks and their family hosted President Botstein and guests including Epstein for a dinner on the Black family boat.

This was nearly fourteen years ago. President Botstein came down with a severe flu on the trip, kept to himself after dinner, and isolated himself in a resort-style bungalow overnight. He doesn't recall where the bungalow was located, but remembers it was close enough to the airport to make a commercial flight home the next day. The trip resulted in a one-time generous contribution from the Black Family to Bard."