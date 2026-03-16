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Education News

How an urban debate club changes kids' lives for the better

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 16, 2026 at 11:46 AM EDT

A new documentary called “Immutable,” streaming for free on PBS, follows middle and high schoolers from the Washington D.C. Urban Debate League as they hone their critical thinking skills while navigating the ups and downs of life in disadvantaged communities.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with “Immutable” creators Charlie Sadoff and Gabriel London, and high school debate champion Sitara Mazumdar.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Education News
Here & Now Newsroom