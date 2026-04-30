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Broome legislature cancels special session about land bank funding

WSKG | By Celia Clarke
Published April 30, 2026 at 2:00 PM EDT
The former Vestal Nursing Center (April 2026)
Celia Clarke
/
WSKG News
The former Vestal Nursing Center.

The special session of the Broome County legislature scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. Chairman Dan Reynolds told WSKG in a statement that several legislators could not attend the meeting so he chose to cancel it.

The legislature was supposed to vote on a single resolution.

The proposal would have awarded the Broome County Land Bank $825,000 to buy the old Vestal Nursing Center.

The building was damaged in the 2011 flood and has been vacant ever since.

The money would come from remaining federal COVID funding and a state grant, though the county has not yet been notified whether it has been awarded the state funding.

Some legislators have expressed reservations about the cost and speed with which they have been asked to vote on the allocation. One member of the land bank board resigned over the potential purchase, saying the price was too high for the flooded site.

It is not known if another special session will be called for this resolution or if it will be on the next meeting agenda.

The next regular meeting will be May 21. All meetings are open to the public.

Land Bank Resolution by Celia Clarke

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Local News Dan ReynoldsBroome County Land Bankvestalnursing homes
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