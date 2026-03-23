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Education News

Investigation finds faulty lesson plans and unhappy students at this AI-powered private school

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 23, 2026 at 11:56 AM EDT
A student uses artificial intelligence on a phone while completing a school assignment. (Business Wire/AP)
Business Wire/AP
A student uses artificial intelligence on a phone while completing a school assignment. (Business Wire/AP)

Alpha School, a private K–12 school network lauded by the Trump administration, relies heavily on artificial intelligence-powered learning guides and software-based instruction.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with 404 Media reporter Emanuel Maiberg, who found the school’s AI-generated lesson plans were poorly constructed and presented students with illogical multiple-choice questions.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Education News
Here & Now Newsroom