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Trout season starts Wednesday

New York Public News Network
Published March 31, 2026 at 12:57 PM EDT
This stock image shows a fisherman at Sunken Meadow State Park.
DESTROYER/Michael Carni
/
Adobe Stock
This stock image shows a fisherman at Sunken Meadow State Park.

Trout fishing season starts Wednesday in New York.

Through early June, the state plans to stock more than 1.7 million brook trout, brown trout, and rainbow trout in waterways around New York.

According to the DEC, drought conditions last summer and fall in the Catskills may lead to smaller trout in that area.

Anglers can use the DEC’s HuntFishNY app to learn more about stream access, stocking updates, fishing regulations and more.

Trout season in New York runs from April 1 through Oct. 15.
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