Gillibrand visits Rome research facility to tout quantum technology

Tuesday was World Quantum Day, which aims to promote public awareness of quantum science and technology.

It’s a focus that U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand talked about this week in Rome, when the New York Democrat stopped by the Griffiss Institute.

World Quantum Day is April 14, a date that was chosen because 4.14 represents a portion of the Planck constant, a key mathematical principle in quantum mechanics.

Quantum Physics involves the study of matter and energy, where sometimes unconventional behaviors occur, such as tiny particles always staying connected, even when separated by vast distances.

Scientists and engineers are trying to harness those forces to improve computers and networks, and research in that study is going on at the Griffiss Institute.

During a tour of those facilities on Monday, Gillibrand said she has introduced legislation which would support the nation’s regional quantum innovation hubs.

“This work makes America stronger,” Gillibrand said. “It makes us all safer. It makes us more secure, while also creating great paying jobs here in upstate New York.”

Gillibrand said that quantum technologies have important implications for national security, economic competitiveness and technological leadership.

Heather Hage is President and CEO of the Griffiss Institute, and she said that quantum technology can greatly improve computer networks.

“Significantly enhancing the security, the reliability, even maybe bringing down the cost, less power, more efficiency of the computing industry that we know today,” said Hage.

Both Hage and Gillibrand also touted the economic potential of the work on quantum research going on in Rome, as efforts continue to find ways to commercialize that technology.