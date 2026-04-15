Dates changed for Broome Technology Park public hearing and comments

The Broome County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) has changed the dates for the public comment period and the upcoming public hearing about the proposed Broome Technology Park.

The public hearing about the draft environmental study will be on April 23 at 6 p.m. at Johnson City High School.

The public comment period has been extended to May 8.

Broome County residents are asked to share their comments about the park’s draft environmental study. Comments must be submitted to the IDA by email or mail.

The complete draft environmental study is over 1000 pages and available on the project website along with a summary presentation.

The tech park would be along Airport Road in the towns of Maine and Union. The draft study says it would be built out over the next 20 years. Seventy-seven percent of the area would “remain open space and natural area,” according to the draft.