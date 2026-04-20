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Education News

Nutrition experts worry about fiber in MAHA school lunches

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 20, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT

The Department of Agriculture is expected to release new guidelines for the National School Lunch Program that align with the agency’s updated food pyramid. But many school nutrition experts say emphasizing protein-rich foods like red meat could mean kids get less fiber in their diets.

Lily Altavena, a national reporter with Chalkbeat, joins us to discuss what the new food pyramid could mean for school lunches.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Education News
Here & Now Newsroom