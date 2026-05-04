Utility rebates in the offing as state budget debate drags on

Among the discussion topics in the ongoing debate over the state budget is rebates for soaring utility bills.

How much those rebates could be is the question.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says the idea is under consideration as families deal with rising costs. But she says she is wary of adding too much more to the budget.

“It's just creating unbelievable pressure in our families and our businesses, so we're going to do what we can, but within the confines of a rational budget," she said, adding: "We also have to manage our budget.”

In its initial budget proposal, the Assembly floated rebate checks of up to $500 depending on income — which would have resulted in a total allocation of $2.6 billion. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has also said the rebate idea is under discussion.

The budget is now more than a month late. Lawmakers have so far passed nine budget extenders and are poised to pass a 10th on Wednesday.